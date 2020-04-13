Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images

A number of stunning images taken by Vietnamese photographers have secured a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Fun2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

With the competition being launched on March 6, the contest received a total of 9,108 entries from both amateur and professional photographers globally. One of the Vietnamese images named among the Top 50 is “Children in Moc Chau”, which was taken in Son La province. "On the occasion of the Tet national holiday, the Mong children wear traditional clothes and visit all the houses in the village,” said Vietnamese photographer @nguyenvuphuoc.

This image depicts a group of children laughing as they play with an old motorcycle tire in a sand dune in Mui Ne, a coastal fishing town in Binh Thuan province that is one of the nation’s most famous travel destinations. It was snapped by local photographer @trantuanviet.

A photo themed “The smile of the village’s elder” was captured by @tuanngocphoto in Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.

Vietnamese photographer @tuan1368 takes a photo of children in Tay Ninh province using harvested fields to create a football pitch.

An image featuring the eyes of a Bana ethnic boy in Kon Tum province taken by @thaibana.vn.

A photo titled “Hello Vietnam” is captured by @andylam. "Can you guess how old is he? Yes, he's 86 years old but he doesn't look old at all, right? That's the power of smiling, the power of having fun because the time you enjoy wasting is not wasted."

An image showcasing the Gong festival in Gia Lai province taken by @phamchiconghp. "I took this photo during the Gong culture festival, celebrated by the Gia Rai ethnic group and taking place in Vietnam's Central Highlands. This celebration was declared a "Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO."

A photo known as “Kids are having fun” captured by @phamhuytrung in Phan Rang

A picture with the theme of “Fun Kids” taken in the North of the country by Italian photographer @marcotagliarino. "These Vietnamese mountain villages are an explosion of colors and hospitality. These smiles tell the story of an unforgettable afternoon spent with amazing people. I had just enough time to take a few shots before they all ran away laughing!", the author shared.

In addition to the images taken in Vietnam, there are plenty of other photos taken across the world which made the Top 50 of #Fun2020. "The boy in this picture comes from a poor family, they can hardly afford toys. But the child was very happy with the tire his father had brought home from work.” The photo was taken by @sujonadhikary from Bangladesh.

“The water supply in our area is very erratic, so when we do get water we are very mindful of how we use it. But on this particular day, I decided to forget all of that and let the boy have fun with all that water. My son showed me that he was happy, truly happy with what he had,” said photographer @bonkoti from Zambia.

Indian photographer @pranab_basak titles his photo “Rainy Day Fun”. "After a long hot summer, everyone was waiting for the relief of the monsoon and its heavy rain. The rural kids were celebrating in their own unique, entertaining way."

“Fun with my friend” is an image captured by @tinozavrus of Russia. "My daughter wanted a photo with her favourite pet, but the cheeky hamster kept running away."

"It was the last day of an unusually warm winter in St. Petersburg. It was such a great moment with my two daughters, we loved saying goodbye to winter! Happiness can be found in simple little things," shared @nayagrig from Russia.

An image titled “Simple joy as these children playing outdoor instead of gadgets” photographed by @renebernal of the Philippines.

"I wanted to capture the joys of life in the simplest ways: the happiness of being a kid, forgetting your problems even for a short period of time,” according to photographer @jemalmunds of the Philippines.

Speaking about their artwork, Indonesian photographer @drozzan notes, "This picture shows three stunt riders practicing on the Wall of Death, a popular show in Indonesia. They speed around at sometimes more than 100km/h! To them, having fun means taking risks!"

French photographer @photolivestudio gives the artwork the name “Funny Mom”, noting, "There was such a great bond between these two. A mother who turns into a lion: it’s not so common and it spices up a shooting to have a natural photo!"

Agora Images/VOV

