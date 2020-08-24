Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Local players suffer failure at Online Chess Olympiad

The local team was made up of leading chess Vietnamese players, with the first day of the event seeing the team enjoy two wins over Mongolia and Georgia, both with a score of 4-2, before being defeated 4-2 at the hands of India.

The following day witnessed top Vietnamese player Grandmaster Le Quang Liem and his teammates endure a string of defeats, losing to rivals from Uzbekistan, Germany, and Indonesia.

The final day of the competition saw the Vietnamese team endure two further losses, after being defeated 4-2 by Iran and 4.5-1.5 by China. In the competition’s final match, the team were able to enjoy a resounding 6-0 win over Zimbabwe, the weakest participant at the event.

Overall, the Vietnamese team only earned six points from nine matches, finishing in ninth place out of 10 teams, an overall failure in comparison to previous years.

At past events, the team finished in seventh place out of 185 teams in the men’s event at the 43rd Chess Olympiad 2018 held in Batumi, Georgia, whilst coming in 15th out of a total of 150 teams in the female’s event. In terms of individual achievements, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son successfully won the gold medal in Table 2 after claiming 8.5 points from 10 games. VOV