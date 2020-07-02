Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/07/2020    07:49 GMT+7

 Hardcore Vietnam will host the underground music show Khet Party at Lush Saigon on July 19 with popular rock and heavy music bands and rappers in HCM City.

Rock band District 105 will perform at theunderground music show Khet Partyat Lush Saigon on July 19. — File photo from the band’s Facebook page

The show will feature the bands 7UPPERCUTS, District 105, I’m Not Sure, and Knife Sticking Head, and rappers Tao – VietMegalomaniac and Blacka aka Black Murder.

 

They will play hardcore, electronic metal core, death metal and modern metal. The show will start at 7 pm. The venue is at 2 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1.

Presale tickets are VNĐ250,000 and can be purchased at Midway Café in Bình Thanh District and the KỆ pub in Phu Nhuan District, or by calling 0931991265. At-door tickets are priced at VNĐ290,000. — VNS

 
 

