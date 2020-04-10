Local television to revive stage dramas

To meet entertainment demand amid the COVID-19 period, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) has allocated many TV slots for dramatic theatrical performances.

Ông ngoại và thời đại is aired on HTV4. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

Prior to suspension of art activities in HCM City, HTV had prepared several plays, as locals have not been allowed to visit theatres.

“Sieu thi cuoi” has been a popular TV programme on HTV for 10 years.

Via short yet hilarious dramatic scripts, many authors such as Tran Van Hung, Vuong Huyen Co, Dao Quyan, Nhu Y, Tran Khuong Duy, among others, have successfully reflected trending social issues, one of which is prevention against COVID-19.

Director and Meritorious Artist Le Cuong has created three plays, including Tin giả phạt thật (Fake News, Real Penalties), Bán hàng online (Online Shopping) and Giải cứu ai đây (Who to Rescue).

While "Tin giả phạt thật" discusses how irresponsible locals spread fake news and how false information can lead to unnecessary panic, Bán hàng online reflects the two sides of online shopping, including convenience and buyers’ reactions when a product lacks the quality that was advertised.

According to expert, relatable dramas introduced on HTV’s programme Siêu Thị Cười have helped viewers become more alert to the current climate.

This programme has attracted participation of many well-known artists such as Tan Beo, Hoang Trinh, Ngoc Trinh, Hanh Thuy, Quynh Huong, Linh Ty, Bich Tram, Minh Dung and Tuan Dung.

Make it relatable

Stage dramas broadcast on TV used to be more popular, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

It was the lack of quality scripts that affected stage dramas’ growth, experts said.

To regain its position during this sensitive period, HTV has put more focus on improving the literary quality of television stage dramas.

“No one can rescue TV stage dramas if their creators do not take the initiative to do so,” said director Nguyen Minh Hai, adding that it remains a challenge.

Recently, Nếu như yêu (If You Fall in Love), written by Nguyen Thao and directed by Meritorious Artist Ngoc Trinh received multiple compliments for its quality.

Meritorious Artist Ngoc Trinh said the quality script, which is about a responsible dad and a selfish daughter and how their family becomes harmonious, motivated the production team, artists and director to carefully develop their performances.

In addition to Nếu như yêu, other dramatic plays Bà mẹ hoàn hảo (Perfect Mom), Coi mắt (A Date), and Ông ngoại và thời đại (Grandfather and the Era), among others, have been recorded by HTV.

To ensure quality products when being broadcast, HTV’s editorial team has ordered more scripts and participated in production in all stages.

Editor Thu Hong said that HTV invited many young directors such as Bui Quoc Bao, Ngoc Trinh and Minh Nhut to join the effort to revive TV stage dramas.

"Though investment in stage decorations and effects have been made so each play can stand out, it is important to recruit popular artists so that audiences do not skip the show for other TV programmes," Hong said.

Quality human resources and relatable scripts are the recipe for success for TV stage dramas, experts say. – VNS

