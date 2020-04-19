Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak

 
 
20/04/2020

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

Many locals in HCM City are exercising indoors and taking online exercise courses. - VNS Photo An Phuong

Physical exercise is important in this sensitive period, according to many people who spoke to Việt Nam News.

“I loved working out even before the pandemic hit! I usually go to the gym at least twice per week because I want to keep fit,” Ngoc Anh, a resident of Binh Thanh District, said.

“Now that everything is closed, I purchased a yoga mat and two dumbbells, and try to exercise 30 minutes daily,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thanh Thao, a resident of District 2, has ordered a treadmill for her family. 

Since Thao and her husband always jog in the park at night, it has been difficult for them to give up the habit.

“I am glad that both of my sons have decided to exercise indoors with us. Having good health is important during this sensitive time,” she said.

In addition to mats and treadmills, other popular equipment that many locals are buying includes skipping ropes, resistance bands, and indoor cycling bikes, among others.

To many people, the living room has become a mini gym for family members to gather and exercise.

Online exercise

While some choose to work out on their own, many locals, especially youngsters, are watching and following exercises offered by popular YouTubers.

Chloe Ting and Kayla Fitness are among some trainers that are loved by the mass audience.

Thanh Thu, a resident of District 2, said that she spends at least one hour every day trying to follow abs exercises from Chloe Ting.

 

“I used to believe everyone must have a personal trainer in order to keep fit. Now I have come to realise that all can be done by determination and YouTube,” she said.

Similar to other women with zero experience who have just started working out online, Thu admitted that it was difficult to nail the right body form for each exercise at first.

“That was when I signed up to become a part of certain private health and fitness Facebook groups. I have learned a lot by talking to other members who encounter the same problems as I do,” she said.

Many gym and fitness centres are offering online courses for their members which can be taken through private video clips or livestreams.

While existing members can be offered lessons for free, new members can sign up for the class at an affordable cost.

Duc Thinh, a gym owner in Go Vap District, said the gym’s revenue has significantly dropped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“That being said, I think it is important to keep a good connection with our members via online courses so they can maintain a good body shape and come back to the gym after everything is under control,” he said.

Cardio, abs workouts and yoga lessons are only a small piece of a bigger picture as locals can also pursue zumba, dance sports, and kickboxing online.

Fitness apps with both exercise and healthy meal suggestions are also an option that many locals are using.  VNS

An Phuong

