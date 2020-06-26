Loving moments of motherhood

Despite the difficulties in mountainous and remote regions, mother’s love showed by women to their children is always beautiful.

A H’mong ethnic boy smiling on the back of his mother

A Tay ethnic woman from Lung Phin Commune, Dong Van District, in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang with her son in a basket on the way to the field.

A Ha Nhi ethnic toddler playing on the back of his mother while his mother and sister working in a terraced rice field in Y Ty Commune, Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province.

Curious eyes of an ethnic boy at a rural market in Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province.

Mother and son in a yellow terraced paddy field in Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province.

A Dao ethnic boy in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, on his first day joining his mother in the field.

A K’Ho ethnic child in the loving arms of his mother in Ro Men Commune, Dam Rong District, Lam Dong Province.

E De ethnic mother and son in Lak District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

A K’Ho ethnic boy sunbathing in the arms of his mother.

Nguyen Minh Duc (Nhan Dan)