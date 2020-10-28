Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/10/2020 11:32:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving

29/10/2020    10:25 GMT+7

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women often spend their free time weaving costumes for their family members. Photos: VNA
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Brocade weaving is time-consuming.
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Having finished weaving, pieces of cloth are dyed.
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Colours used for dyeing include dark blue, black and brown.
 
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
After being dyed, brocade cloth pieces are dried under the sun.
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Cloth pieces are divided into smaller pieces and embroidered before being cut and sewed into actual costumes. Photos: VNA

VNP

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.

 
 

Other News

.
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 