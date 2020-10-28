Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.
|Lu ethnic women often spend their free time weaving costumes for their family members. Photos: VNA
|Brocade weaving is time-consuming.
|Having finished weaving, pieces of cloth are dyed.
|Colours used for dyeing include dark blue, black and brown.
|After being dyed, brocade cloth pieces are dried under the sun.
|Cloth pieces are divided into smaller pieces and embroidered before being cut and sewed into actual costumes. Photos: VNA
VNP
Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority
The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.
