Ly Duc among Top 24 legendary bodybuilders of Asia

Vietnamese muscleman Ly Duc has been named among 24 legendary bodybuilders from Asia, as announced by prestigious fitness magazine BodybuildingPro.

Leading the list is Ahmad Yasin Salik Qaderi of Afghanistan, closely followed by Sami Al Haddad of Bahrain and Sangay Tsheltrim of Bhutan to make up BodybuildingPro’s Top 3.



The Top 24 features a number of famous names from the fitness scene, including Kris Dim of Cambodia, Hidetada Yamagishi of Japan, Hwang Chul Soon of the Republic of Korea, and Lucion Pushparaj of Sri Lanka.



Whilst Ly Duc is renowned as one of the nation’s top bodybuilders, his notable achievements include claiming a fourth-place finish at the World Bodybuilding Championship in 1999, winning the Asian Championship title seven times throughout his career, and securing a haul of five gold medals at various SEA Games.

Now retired from competitive bodybuilding, the 54-year-old is currently working as a coach and is the owner of a fitness centre in Ho Chi Minh City. VOV