Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 16:30:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete

 
 
12/05/2020    16:27 GMT+7

Up to eighty percent of restoration work on towers of Group A (A10, A8, A11) in the My Son Sanctuary has been completed, including the foundation, inner walls and boundary walls,

while preparatory work has been scheduled on the remaining towers in Group A, as well as Groups K and H, once the COVID-19 pandemic has eased in the central region.

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
Workers restore brick works on a tower in group A at the My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam Province. India's Government has funded restoration work on group A, H, K from 2017-21. Photo courtesy My Son Sanctuary Management board

Deputy head of the My Son Sanctuary Heritage management board, Nguyen Cong Khiet, said Indian experts and Vietnamese workers have been working hard since last December on the foundation of A10 tower, an inner wall section, and outside walls on north and south of the tower.

Brick work and foundation restoration has been completed on A8 and A11 towers, while land clearance on group K and H has been prepared, he said.

Khiet said Indian experts began recovering towers of Groups K, A and H from 2017-21 with total funds of VND50 billion (US$2.1 million) from the Indian government.

Clay brick with natural resin (used by Cham people thousands of years ago) has been used to restore ruined brickwork of the towers, he added.

At least 70 temples and towers had been built between the 4th and 13th century, but just dozens of towers are still preserved at the site.   

Different restoration projects have been implemented in preserving the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary.

 

The successful restoration of Group G monuments took place in 2003-13 by the Vietnam-Italy-UNESCO tripartite partnership with research into the construction techniques of the Cham people resulting from the restoration of monuments.

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
A brick foundation section of a tower is completed at the My Son Sanctuary. The UNESCO-recognised world heritage has been calling for more international co-operation in preserving the towers at the site. VNS Photo Cong Thanh

Polish archaeologist and architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known as ‘Kazik’, and a group of Polish archaeologists had strengthened ruined towers in Group B with cement, as well as clearing groups of towers in 1981-95.

Italian archaeologists then continued the restoration of Group G on the site from 1997 before Indian experts began recovering towers of Groups K, A and H from 2017-21.

The first excavation and research on the Cham towers began in 1898-99 by French archaeologists and researchers – Louis Finot and Launet de Lajongquere in 1901-02, and many artefacts found at the site were brought to the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang City.

The My Son Sanctuary management board has called for international co-operation and investment in excavation and restoration of F1, F2, D1, D2 towers in preserving the unique and mysterious archaeological site as a research centre for Cham culture – a defunct civilisation in Asia.  VNS

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restoration

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restoration

Situated in a peaceful valley surrounded by mountains, My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

 
 

Other News

.
Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Live-streaming performances are an alternative in times when the physical stage cannot open.

Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.

Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have approved a project to preserve and promote the values of bài chòi (folk singing) in the province.

Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Cai luong needs state support
Cai luong needs state support
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A 38-kilo woman has won the first Thalassemia Beauty Contest in Vietnam held by the National Institute Of Haematology & Blood Transfusion and the Vietnam Thalassemia Association.

Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

An exhibition of photos and paintings opened on Thursday at the Centre for Information, Exhibition and Cinema in Hai Phong City. 

Children football championship set to kick off
Children football championship set to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Children Football Championships will be held in July and August, according to organisers the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Nhi Đồng (Children) Newspaper.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After being suspended for a long period of time due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cinemas across the country are poised to resume operation from May 9.

18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After developing the standard of its officials in recent times, there are currently 18 Vietnamese referees who meet FIFA standards, with the nation only behind Malaysia and Thailand in Southeast Asian who have 20 and 26 referees, respectively.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 