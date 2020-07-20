Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 15:28:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures

20/07/2020    14:23 GMT+7

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

Nguyen Duc Phuc’s The Gioi Ti Hon (Tiny World) store in District 4, Ho Chi Minh City sells scale assembly models under a variety of themes which the 31-year-old founder and his team have created during the past five years.

The store’s signature products are the Saigon-themed ones.

Visitors to Duc’s store often could not help feeling amazed to see hundreds of lifelike palm-sized street food carts, groceries, and barber shops which are made in sophisticated detail.

Duc said his own childhood memory has motivated him to bring back the old Saigon that he loved when he was little.

 

The first product about Saigon was a miniature version of a grocery store made from Duc’s impression of a small shop down an alley where he often stopped by for snacks when he was a kid. It was a simple model which surprisingly received positive feedback when he shared pictures of it on social media.

Joy from the first success urged Duc to go forward. He later created a bigger model depicting a whole street in Saigon with storefronts, barber shops, comic book shops, and more.

Without a professional training background, he admitted that his works were not always perfect in terms of technical requirements. But, he added, he was always open to feedback.

In the future, Duc hopes to create more miniature versions of other places across Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 