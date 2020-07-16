Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Arial view of A1 hill and the crater in the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory. — Photo vietnamtourism.gov.vn

It is a major project aimed at specifying viewpoints, guidelines and policies of the Party and State on conserving and promoting the values of historical sites, towards the goal of long-term preservation of the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and investment in the associated auxiliary constructions.

The project therefore also aims to honour the historical meaning and significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory as well as educating younger generations.

At the same time, it is expected to stimulate tourism and socio-economic development of Dien Bien Province and particularly alleviate poverty and firmly protect national sovereignty on the northwestern border.

The objectives will be divided into three main stages: 2020; 2021 to 2025 and 2026-2030 period, which include specific tasks, such as planning; conducting scientific research; collecting, preserving and displaying artefacts; restoring and embellishing components of the complex; clearance of buildings in the protection area; granting land use right certificates to relic sites; investing in construction of roads and auxiliary works; renovating and adding a number of memorial constructions like Martyrs' Temple at Dien Bien Phu Battlefield (on F hill), Monument of Dien Bien Phu Youth Volunteers (at Tuan Giao District); in addition to restoring Noong Nhai Village of Thai ethnic community.

Simultaneously, the local authority is asked to spread information about the project, improve the quality of tourism services and infrastructure related to the relics of Dien Bien Phu Battlefield to further develop historical tourism of the province.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host and coordinate with relevant organisations to create favourable conditions and mobilise funds for the successful implementation of the project.

The relics of Dien Bien Phu Battlefield is a complex of historical relics, recording the victories of the Vietnam People's Army in the battle of Dien Bien Phu against the French (March 13-May 7, 1954). The site was included in the list of 23 special national relics in 2009 by the Prime Minister Vietnam Nguyen Tan Dung. VNS

