Manzi to host cineconcert

A musical concert in combination with a cinema screening will be held on Saturday night at Manzi from 9pm to 10pm.

Co-organised by Manzi and the Goethe Institute, the special concert, entitled Refraction, will feature three emerging sound artists of Hanoi, Nhung Nguyen, Ly Trang and Ho Tram Anh.

The selected cinematic works represent an experimental/abstract approach to motion pictures and visual story-telling from the 1920s, which correlates well with the sound artists’ musical practices.

Handpicked with a view to highlighting each artist’s favoured sonic landscapes and also in consideration with Manzi Art Space’s architectural sphere, these films open new horizons, thus entertain endless possibilities of audiovisual improbability, where no room is given to common rationale, and everything is left to the imagination.

Manzi Art Space is at 14 Phan Huy Ích Street. — VNS