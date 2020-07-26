Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 08:58:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look

26/07/2020    08:53 GMT+7

Face masks are everywhere - and with them, the rise of "maskne" and new mask-friendly makeup trends.

For many of us, face masks have become an essential part of everyday life thanks to the coronavirus. But regularly wearing one can have an unfortunate side-effect: mask-induced acne, aka "maskne".

"Maskne is absolutely real. No questions asked," Dr Mona Gohara, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, told the BBC.

"I wear two masks and sometimes a protective shield… [and] have myself experienced it and continue to experience it."

It's a frustrating scenario that anyone who's had unwanted spots can probably sympathise with.

But what exactly causes maskne?

According to dermatologist Angeline Yong, the "constant rubbing of the masks against our skin causes micro-tears, allowing easier entry for bacteria and dirt to clog up our pores".

And then there's that moist, damp environment going on underneath your mask.

"Breathing into a mask also creates a hot and moist environment that leads to the build-up of sweat, oil and bacteria. Add on the fact that face masks are occlusive [designed to block things] by nature, and it's a recipe for skin disaster," says Dr Yong, whose practice is based in Singapore.

Dr Yong says she tells her clients one way to combat maskne is to "avoid thick, occlusive skincare creams".

"I always tell my patients to opt for more lightweight water-based products underneath the mask... a lightweight moisturiser can also act as an additional protective barrier and prevent chafing," she says.

"Ideally, you should [also] be using a mild and gentle exfoliator to ... support the absorption of your moisturiser."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, skincare companies have been quick to recognise the rise of maskne.

Popular Korean skincare brand Dr Jart now has a special "Maskne Essentials" category on its site - with items like a "facial barrier mask" and an anti-blemish patch.

'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look

Even skincare cult favourite Dr Jart has jumped on the maskne bandwagon

Image copyright Dr Jart


According to beauty giant L'Oréal, the past few months have seen a "strong rise in deep-cleansing products".

Jochen Zaumseil, L'Oréal's executive-vice president in Asia-Pacific, said popular skincare brands like La Roche-Posay and CeraVe had seen a "huge boom" recently - with a rise in demand for products like cleansers and sheet masks.

In Asia-Pacific, this rise in deep-cleansing products was attributed to mask-related issues, including issues like oilier skin and acne, as well as an increase in hygiene habits due to Covid-19.

"Skincare has always been by far our number one [revenue driver], [but] of course that's shifted even further [ahead] during the crisis," said Mr Zaumseil.

But while skincare is booming, the makeup industry has taken a hit as more people work from home and avoid heading out.

Mr Zaumseil says demand for makeup is expected to rise again as life returns to normal, businesses begin to re-open, and more people start going into work.

 

According to L'Oréal, this is what it's witnessed in China, which is several months ahead of most of the world in coping with the virus.

It found that some 34% of Chinese women wore makeup in February, during the peak of the lockdown - this figure has now increased to 68% in late June to early July.

However, L'Oréal says there's been a consistent demand for products that show up above people's face masks.

"The eyes are the most visible part of your face now, [so] mascara, eyeliner, these are doing very well," said Mr Zaumseil.

Lightweight products are proving popular, as are long-lasting, non-smudge lipsticks that will not transfer onto masks.

'Contouring is out, eyes are in!'

On YouTube, the trend has echoed across the beauty industry, and a growing number of vloggers are making mask-friendly makeup tutorial videos.

Heavy contoured looks are out, and bold eyes are in.

"You're focusing more on eyebrows, eyeshadows - because you do have something that covers half your face. I like really bushy eyebrows and a really bold, colourful eye palette, just glamming up the eyes to help you stand out," US YouTuber Melina Basnight told the BBC.

"I also put on some light makeup on the rest of my face because there are times you take off your mask when you go outside. I've kinda perfected what works."

Ms Basnight, who is a discharge assistant at a Texas hospital, is required to wear a mask every day at work.

"[Earlier this year] I had a few people asking me how [to put on makeup with a mask] and at that point I had already been wearing masks for a few weeks," she said.

"A lot of people still want to wear makeup even with their masks. It just provides a sense of normalcy. At a time where nothing is normal, it's just that tiny thing you can hold on to."

So she decided to create a mask-friendly makeup tutorial on her MakeupMenaree channel.

Filipino YouTuber Nina Carpio said she was inspired to focus on the issue back in May - after experiencing first-hand the damage a full face of makeup dealt to her skin.

The combination of makeup and perspiration under a mask, she says, irritated her skin and caused her pores to clog. The makeup also transferred to the underside of her mask, dirtying it.

"I tried putting on a full [face] of makeup with foundation, powder, contour… I found it will not work. [So for now] I skip everything. I put on the face and lips, and just put products like moisturisers and lip balm," said the YouTuber, whose channel is Smile Like Nina.

And this trend, she says, is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

"As long as we are still living in the pandemic, face masks will become part of our everyday - and so [our] makeup looks will definitely revolve around it." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Apart from the sweet and touching voice, singer Huyen Trang has made an impression for her acting in the latest music video dedicated to fallen soldiers ahead the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

War items on display at Nghe An Museum
War items on display at Nghe An Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

An exhibition featuring nearly 40 photos on a famed mountain area of Colombia by photographer Jorge Coque Gamboa will open in downtown Hanoi on July 24.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Athletes will compete in up to 40 different sports when Vietnam hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Hanoi next year.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Gymnastics Australia vows "change" after dozens of ex-athletes share stories of mental and physical abuse.

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The authors and historical witnesses involving in a series of the most popular wartime diaries gathered in Hanoi on July 22 on the occasion of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 