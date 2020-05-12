Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August

The Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 is scheduled to take place in late August with runners at home and abroad taking part.

At a press conference in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on May 12, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hoa said over 1,000 athletes have so far registered for 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km races.

The event is also expected to popularise tourism, promote trade and investment in the region.

Besides, the special activity “One runner runs – A tree is planted” will be a meaningful act that the whole runner community contribute to the development strategy of the Mekong Delta.

The tournament, initiated by Hau Giang province, was held for the first time in April 2019, attracting more than 4,200 athletes from 11 countries and territories, and many cities and provinces nationwide./.VNA