13/05/2020 16:55:30 (GMT +7)
Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August

 
 
13/05/2020    15:45 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 is scheduled to take place in late August with runners at home and abroad taking part.

Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August hinh anh 1

At the 2019 tournament 

At a press conference in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on May 12, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hoa said over 1,000 athletes have so far registered for 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km races.

The event is also expected to popularise tourism, promote trade and investment in the region.

 

Besides, the special activity “One runner runs – A tree is planted” will be a meaningful act that the whole runner community contribute to the development strategy of the Mekong Delta.

The tournament, initiated by Hau Giang province, was held for the first time in April 2019, attracting more than 4,200 athletes from 11 countries and territories, and many cities and provinces nationwide./.VNA

 
 

.
Hue moves historical museum to new spot
Hue moves historical museum to new spot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The removal of 33,000 items and objects at the Hue Historical Museum has begun recently, in preparation for the site's new location on Dien Bien Phu Street.

Vietnamese preschool among top architectures: Guardian
Vietnamese preschool among top architectures: Guardian
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A preschool project in the northern province of Son La has just been listed among the top 10 new architecture projects in the Art & Design column in UK-based newspaper The Guardian.

Art exchange celebrates Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Art exchange celebrates Ho Chi Minh's birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

To celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2020), an art exchange programme themed "Ho Chi Minh - Journey of Desires 2020” was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Vietnamese teens spread love for music idol
Vietnamese teens spread love for music idol
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

American teenage singer Billie Eilish has stolen the hearts of young people around the world, and Vietnamese teenagers are no exception.

Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Goalie Tran Tien Anh is remembered by most fans for his error that led to the Vietnamese national team's loss to Singapore in the 1998 Tiger Cup (now AFF Cup) final.

Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

A new exhibition, entitled Who I Am, features works by amateur artists from the Green Art Centre.

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Up to eighty percent of restoration work on towers of Group A (A10, A8, A11) in the My Son Sanctuary has been completed, including the foundation, inner walls and boundary walls,

Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Live-streaming performances are an alternative in times when the physical stage cannot open.

Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.

Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Authorities in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have approved a project to preserve and promote the values of bài chòi (folk singing) in the province.

Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Cai luong needs state support
Cai luong needs state support
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A 38-kilo woman has won the first Thalassemia Beauty Contest in Vietnam held by the National Institute Of Haematology & Blood Transfusion and the Vietnam Thalassemia Association.

Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

