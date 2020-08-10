Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

Players of Da Nang Football Club call for Covid-19 protection and prevention.

It's been nearly a month since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the city, all the members and players of Da Nang Football Club have stayed in its headquarter to strictly practice social distancing based on the city authorities’ regulations.



Until the end of last week, the members returned to the training ground and complied with distancing rules to ensure the communities’ health.

Former striker of SHB Da Nang Club Sebastián Gastón Merlo as Merlo Do (in Vietnamese) sends the best wishes to the city of Da Nang.

During the training, all doors are closed, the team isolated themselves and limited contact with everyone including their family members.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city, the team leaders sent representatives to local hospitals in order to participate in social activities and offer facial masks, toilet paper and water, etc to patients.

As plan, all the team members will have their blood tested this week, thereby adding measures to ensure the safety of the members of Da Nang football club as well as step by step prepare for the tournaments in the upcoming time. SGGP