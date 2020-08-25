Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 14:18:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam

26/08/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

michel platini and french stars to play friendly in vietnam hinh 0

Michel Platini and many other French veteran players will come to Vietnam for a friendly match and exchanges with Vietnamese football fans next year. (Photo: Reuters)

French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery disclosed the information after a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien in Hanoi on August 25.

The diplomat said both France and Vietnam love football and France has undertaken a number of projects on sport cooperation between the two countries, including bringing many former French players to Vietnam for a friendly match.

The ambassador revealed that the team will be comprised of many former world-class players, such as Michel Platini, Didier Deschamp, Laurent Blanc, Fabien Barthez, Jean Pierre Papin, Marcel Desailly, Nicolas Anelka, and Patrice Evra.

 

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is also on the list. In 2013, Wenger also went to Vietnam during an Arsenal club tour.

Le Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sport and Physical Training Administration, said the dream team cannot come to Vietnam to the friendly this year due to COVID-19. “But we hope the match will take place in 2021,” she told Zing newswire.

In addition to the friendly match, former French stars are poised to take part in a seminar and exchanges with Vietnamese spectators to arouse passion for football among young people. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Photographer Tran Quoc Dung has won countless awards during his lifetime, and his latest book, “Photography Culture - A Point of View”, has won a prestigious award from the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council.

Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.

“Long story” from Ao Dai
“Long story” from Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will halt the offline “Season opening gala concert 2020” and switch to online platform to ensure Covid-19 prevention safety.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Despite its recent success, the cai luong (reformed theatre) market needs more young scriptwriters now that the number of skilled composers is decreasing.

Vietnam team to play again in January next year
Vietnam team to play again in January next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national football team won’t play a competitive World Cup qualifying match until next year at the earliest.

Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

From the very first time a sitcom appeared on TV screens around Vietnam more than a decade ago it was clear that the format had found favour among the country’s younger viewers while older ones were left somewhat unimpressed.

Ringing out far and wide
Ringing out far and wide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

While modern life allows for more instances of regional cultural exchange that help enrich national cultural endeavours, specific indigenous cultures remain under threat and are in danger of disappearing if greater care isn’t taken.

Objects of play admired over centuries
Objects of play admired over centuries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

An important element of celebrations during the fast-approaching Mid-Autumn Festival is the toys that parents buy for their kids.

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 