Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Michel Platini and many other French veteran players will come to Vietnam for a friendly match and exchanges with Vietnamese football fans next year. (Photo: Reuters)

French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery disclosed the information after a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien in Hanoi on August 25.

The diplomat said both France and Vietnam love football and France has undertaken a number of projects on sport cooperation between the two countries, including bringing many former French players to Vietnam for a friendly match.

The ambassador revealed that the team will be comprised of many former world-class players, such as Michel Platini, Didier Deschamp, Laurent Blanc, Fabien Barthez, Jean Pierre Papin, Marcel Desailly, Nicolas Anelka, and Patrice Evra.

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is also on the list. In 2013, Wenger also went to Vietnam during an Arsenal club tour.

Le Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sport and Physical Training Administration, said the dream team cannot come to Vietnam to the friendly this year due to COVID-19. “But we hope the match will take place in 2021,” she told Zing newswire.

In addition to the friendly match, former French stars are poised to take part in a seminar and exchanges with Vietnamese spectators to arouse passion for football among young people. VOV