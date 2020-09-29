Mid-Autumn painting exhibition opens

An exhibition titled My Mid-Autumn Festival officially opened at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum on September 29, featuring 32 paintings by aspiring young artists.

Family get together at Mid-Autumn festival, a painting by Van Nguyen Thuy Trinh, 12, in Danang. A collection of 32 painting of children in Danang on the festival are on display at the city's Fine Arts Museum from September 29 to October 10. Photo courtesy of the Fine Arts Museum

The museum said the exhibition expressed their dreams and aspirations of a peaceful world with the country's biggest children's festival being held under the moonlight with offerings, lion dancing and lanterns.

My Mid-Autumn, a watercolour painting by Do Quynh Anh, 8, is on display in Da Nang. Photo courtesy Da Nang Fine Arts Museum

According to the organisers, the exhibition was intended as a special gift for children after most entertainment activities and performances were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Dream of Rabbit, painted by Nguyen Khai, 8, is on display at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum. Photo courtesy of Le Nguyen Truong Kha

The exhibition, which is displayed on the first floor of the museum at 78 Le Duan street, will offer free entrance till October 10.

Hanoian vendors

In Thua Thien-Hue Province, a painting and photo exhibition focusing on Hanoian vendors in the 1920s will be displayed at the Institute of France in Hue from October 2 to November 8.

Poster ofa painting and photo exhibition focusing on Hanoian vendors in the 1920s. The event will be heldat the Institute of France in Huế from October 2 to November 8. Photo courtesy of the Institute of France

The exhibition will show a collection of sketches, paintings with watercolours created by 15 students and their teacher, Ferdinand de Fénis, from the Indochina School of Fine Arts (now the Viet Nam College of Fine Arts) between 1925-29.

The collection will recall the old times in Hanoi hrough vendors and their cries to buyers in the Old Quarter.

27 black and white photos will be on display showing a unique side of Hanoi through the stalls of snacks and street food that were familiar to Hanoian people in the 1920s.

The exhibition will be at 1 Le Hong Phong Street. Free entrance. VNS