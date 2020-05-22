Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has opened a community football centre in his hometown in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai at the QH19 Academy in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. — Photo of Phong Sports

The QH19 Academy was supposed to open months ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been delayed to June 7.

The centre will welcome trainees aged from six to 13 and the owner hopes to find fresh talent for Vietnam.

Community football centres have been established across Vietnam by famous players including Le Cong Vinh (CV9 Academy), Vu Nhu Thanh (Star Football Academy) and Do Thi Ngoc Cham (CFF).

Hai currently is practicing with teammates at Hanoi FC to prepare for the V.League 1 match against Hoang Anh Gia Lai on June 6. VNS

