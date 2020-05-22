Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy

 
 
22/05/2020    15:50 GMT+7

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has opened a community football centre in his hometown in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai at the QH19 Academy in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. — Photo of Phong Sports

The QH19 Academy was supposed to open months ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been delayed to June 7.

The centre will welcome trainees aged from six to 13 and the owner hopes to find fresh talent for Vietnam.

Community football centres have been established across Vietnam by famous players including Le Cong Vinh (CV9 Academy), Vu Nhu Thanh (Star Football Academy) and Do Thi Ngoc Cham (CFF).

 

Hai currently is practicing with teammates at Hanoi FC to prepare for the V.League 1 match against Hoang Anh Gia Lai on June 6.  VNS

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is one of the top 24 nominees of the Best Footballers of Asia 2019 award held by China's Titan Sports newspaper.

Vietnamese star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is named among the top six footballers who are set to shine at the 2019 SEA Games by the prestigious sport website FOX Sports Asia.

 
 

