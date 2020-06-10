Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award

 
 
10/06/2020    14:04 GMT+7

Midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu of the national women’s football team won the Fair Play Award 2019 Tuesday morning.

Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award
Midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu (left) and coach Mai Duc Chung.  Photo plo.vn

Kieu was honoured in a ceremony organised by the Pháp luật Thành phố HCM (HCM City Law) newspaper held in HCM City’s Youth House of Culture.

Kieu took the title with 695 points from sports reporters, editors, supervisors, referees and football experts nationwide. 

Kieu competed with her teammates at the SEA Games 30 in the Philippines last December in which Vietnam triumphed.

“I'm very happy, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates as they supported me very much,” said Kieu.

Referee Ngo Duy Lan helped an unconscious player to come second place with a score of 574 points.

Third place went to two mobile police officers who gave first aid to a child at Thien Truong Stadium in the northern province of Nam Dinh. The fourth place with 347 points went to the team spirit of Vietnam U22 at the SEA Games 30.

 

Two fans Vu Thi Thuy and Bui Thi Hong Hanh, who supplied 60kg of food to the men’s and women’s football team at SEA Games 30, won the fifth place.

For his great contributions to Vietnamese football, especially the achievements of the national women's team, coach Mai Duc Chung won the Fair Play Glory award.

“Thank you to all the football fans all over the country, organising board and voters. I have learned that the Fair Play award has passed for eight years and is a very prestigious one. The award encourages those who do sports. The prize is educational and encourages people to play well in sports,” said Chung.

“I promise with my strength I will try harder to bring more achievements to Vietnamese football,” Chung added.   VNS

