27/05/2020
Minh wins after hattrick of troubles at HCM City Cycling Cup

 
 
24/05/2020

Le Nguyet Minh of HCM City finally found his first stage win at the HCM City Television Cycling Cup on Friday.

Le Nguyet Minh of HCM City pedals to the finish line yesterday. — Photo plo.vn

Minh won the 42km stage, 20 laps around Hue City’s Truong Tien and Phu Xuan bridges, with a time of 1hr 1.55min.

He was followed by Loic Desriac of Bikelife Dong Nai and Trinh Duc Tam of Loc Troi Group.

Minh was unlucky in the first three stages as he suffered a broken chain and two flat tyres, leading to his poor result.

Friday's win was his third time in a row he finished first in three years of the Cup.

 

Le Tan Hoai is still on top of the overall rankings after four stages. He also leads the points classification.

In the team ranking, Chau Thoi-Vinh Long jump to the top although their members were not in top three on Friday. Dong Thap were down to second while Loc Troi Group third.

The fifth stage today will see cyclists touring 113km from Hue to Da Nang. They will have to conquer three passes of Phuoc Tuong, Phu Gia and Hai Van.  VNS


