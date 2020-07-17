Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

The fan page explained that Vietnamese beauty H'Hen Nie is renowned for her active charity works and strong support for the underprivileged as much as she is known as a beauty queen and a successful model.

“H'Hen Nie is a global ambassador for Room to Read in 2018, a non-profit organisation focusing on providing resources for girls’ education and literacy programmes”, says the fan page.

The image of the beauty queen posted onto the ASEAN’s fan page also received masses of compliments from supporters both at home and abroad.

H’Hen Nie is widely considered to be the leading Vietnamese beauty queen of all time due to her efforts at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. The Ede ethnic girl’s efforts to overcome adversity throughout her life and go on to win the Miss Universe Vietnam crown serves as a hugely positive inspiration for the community.

Since securing a Top 5 finish at Miss Universe 2018, the girl from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak has consistently found herself named among several renowned global beauty rankings. Indeed, 2019 saw H’Hen Nie win the Timeless Beauty 2018 award as announced by Missosology.

H’Hen Nie, 28, stands at 1.72 metres tall and is a native of Buon Ma Thuot city, although she now lives in Ho Chi Minh City where she works as a model. VOV