Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Born in 2001 in Quang Ngai province, Le Thi Tuong Vy had previously been Miss Southern Can Tho University. She stands at 1.73 metres tall and has measurements of 83-60-93.

Truong Kim Hang is currently a second-year student of the Vietnam Aviation Academy.

At present, Nguyen Thi Quynh Trang is a second-year student at the University of Economics in Ho Chi Minh City.

19-year-old Tran Thu Lan hails from the northern Bac Giang province

Bui Tra My was born in 2001 and is a native of Hanoi. She stands at 1.65 metres tall with measurements of 84-60-89.

Originally born in Binh Thuan province, 21-year-old Bui Thi Thanh Nhan is 1.68 metres tall and weighs 47 kg.

Doan Ngoc Thuy is from Hai Phong and is currently studying at the Vietnam Maritime University.

Le Thi Phuong Doan is from Dong Thap province. The beauty stands at 1.71 metres tall, weighs 52 kg with measurements of 82-59-92.

20-year-old Luu Thanh Phuong is a student at Ton Duc Thang University. She stands at 1.71 metres tall and weighs 50 kg

Nguyen Ngoc Man Nhi was born in 2001 in Ho Chi Minh City. She is 1.74 metres tall and measures 80-58-90.

Pham Dieu Linh was born in 1998 in Vinh Phuc province. She has measurements of 81-65-90.

At present, Nguyen Thuy Duong is a student at Van Lang University. Born in 2000, she is 1.70 metres tall, weighs 50 kg, and has measurements of 87-62-95.

A native of Hanoi, 20-year-old Dang Quynh Hoa is studying at Blumountains Iter Hotel Management School in Australia.

VOV/Tienphong