Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

A number of beauty queens take part in the press conference, with Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, shining in a white Ao Dai (traditional long dress).

It has been announced that Tieu Vy will be an ambassador for the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant.

Tieu Vy enjoys a reunion with two former runners-up, Phuong Nga and Thuy An. As the Top 3 of Miss Vietnam 2018, the trio choose to each don a white Ao Dai, to show their gratitude to doctors and nurses who have been on the frontline to protect people from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Bui Phuong Nga, the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, finished among the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2018.

Nguyen Thi Thuy An, the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, is a campaigner of various charity projects nationwide.

In addition, the Top 3 of Miss World Vietnam 2019 are also present at the event.

Luong Thuy Linh, Miss World Vietnam 2019, was the Vietnamese representative at Miss World 2019 and was able to clinch a Top 12 finish.

Kieu Loan, the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, made the Top 8 of Miss Grand International 2019.

Tuong San, the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2019, claimed a place in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019.

Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, takes on the role of emcee during the Ho Chi Minh City press conference on May 13.

Ha Kieu Anh, Miss Vietnam 1992, in attendance at the event

The Miss Vietnam 2020 beauty pageant is open to all female Vietnamese citizens aged between 18 and 27. Moreover, a number of sub-titles will also be awarded throughout the competition, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent. In previous years, the pageant was scheduled to take place between May and August, but due to being postponed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new schedule has yet to be revealed.

The winner of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant will receive a crown and a cash prize totaling VND500 million. Those who finish as first and second runners-up will be given VND300 million and VND250 million, respectively.

