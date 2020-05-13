Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/05/2020
Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare

 
 
14/05/2020

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 1

A number of beauty queens take part in the press conference, with Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, shining in a white Ao Dai (traditional long dress).

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 2

It has been announced that Tieu Vy will be an ambassador for the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 3

Tieu Vy enjoys a reunion with two former runners-up, Phuong Nga and Thuy An. As the Top 3 of Miss Vietnam 2018, the trio choose to each don a white Ao Dai, to show their gratitude to doctors and nurses who have been on the frontline to protect people from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 4

Bui Phuong Nga, the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, finished among the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2018.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 5

Nguyen Thi Thuy An, the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, is a campaigner of various charity projects nationwide.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 6

In addition, the Top 3 of Miss World Vietnam 2019 are also present at the event.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 7

Luong Thuy Linh, Miss World Vietnam 2019, was the Vietnamese representative at Miss World 2019 and was able to clinch a Top 12 finish.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 8
 

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 9

Kieu Loan, the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, made the Top 8 of Miss Grand International 2019.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 10

Tuong San, the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2019, claimed a place in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 11

Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, takes on the role of emcee during the Ho Chi Minh City press conference on May 13.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 12

Ha Kieu Anh, Miss Vietnam 1992, in attendance at the event

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 13

The Miss Vietnam 2020 beauty pageant is open to all female Vietnamese citizens aged between 18 and 27. Moreover, a number of sub-titles will also be awarded throughout the competition, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent. In previous years, the pageant was scheduled to take place between May and August, but due to being postponed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new schedule has yet to be revealed.

miss vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare hinh 14

The winner of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant will receive a crown and a cash prize totaling VND500 million. Those who finish as first and second runners-up will be given VND300 million and VND250 million, respectively.

