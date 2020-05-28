Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens

Beauty queens My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are set to play a variety of different roles in the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the trio promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers of this year’s contest.

Pham Kim Dung, deputy head of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant’s organising board, has posted a photo collection featuring past winners of the pageant and revealing their roles in this year’s prestigious beauty contest.

The Miss Vietnam pageant was first launched back in 1988 and has gone on to select beauty queens from the nation annually, in addition to greatly contributing to charitable activities each year.

Ahead of this year’s national beauty contest the organisers have made it a requirement for participants to have experience with international pageants, with the goal of selecting qualified Vietnamese representatives ahead of global pageants.

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, has been announced as an image ambassador for the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant.

The 20-year-old beauty is from the central province Quang Nam. She first rose to prominence by claiming a Top 30 finish at Miss World 2018.

Luong Thuy Linh, the winner of Miss World Vietnam 2019, impresses audiences after achieving a Top 12 finish back at Miss World 2019.

The local beauty will be accompanied by Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, as the pair host sub-contests such as the Beauty with a Purpose segment and the Head to Head challenge throughout the duration of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant.

Do My Linh wins the Miss Vietnam 2016 crown. She went on to finish in the Top 40 of Miss World 2017.

The Hanoi native will take on the role of emcee during the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant.

Kim Dung states that the organisers of the Miss Vietnam pageant are considering Vietnamese representatives for global pageants this year due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Tienphong/VOV