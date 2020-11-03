Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.
A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.
Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.
The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.
The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.
Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).
