Miss Vietnam to be delayed

The 16th Miss Vietnam beauty pageant which is supposed to take place on August 5 will be delayed due to Covid-19 according to the organiser.

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam

Le Xuan Son, editor-in-chief of Tien Phong News and head of the organising board, said the contest would be delayed to an unknown date as show of responsibility for everyone involved and after prime ministerial directives about strengthening preventive measures against Covid-19.

"We believe that the outbreak in Vietnam will be brought under control soon and the contest can be successfully organised. We hope to start the final round for the southern region in early October and the final round for the northern region in late October and the final night will be in mid-December," he said.

Pham Thi Dung, director of Sen Vang Company, vice head of the organising board said, "We felt encouraged that despite the complicated development of Covid-19, the contest has still received attention and support from all parties and firms."

The Miss Vietnam beauty pageant was first held in 1988 opened for Vietnamese women age from 18 to 27. Besides from the crown and prize money, the winner will also represent Vietnam to attend Miss World 2020. Many other titles are offered in the contest such as Miss Talent, Beach Beauty and Miss Compassionate. Dtinews