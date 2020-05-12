Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020

The Miss Vietnam Tourism Beauty Contest will be held for the second time this year with hopes that it will help boost the tourism industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

Miss Vietnam Tourism 2017 Do Tran Khanh Ngan poses for a photo in Yen Bai Province

Tourism is the hardest-hit industry by Covid-19 pandemic even though Vietnam is among the few countries that have effectively controlled the outbreak with no fatality low infected cases. In late April, social distancing rules in Vietnam were relaxed and many activities have returned to normal. The tourism industry is also trying to promote and attract visitors with the "friendly, safe and welcoming" motto.



The beauty contest will return after success in 2017. This is not only a stage to honour beauty, talent and intelligence but also a stage to promote local tourism. During this time, it is hoped that the contest will help boost local tourism development.



According to the organising board, they have started accepting application files starting in May. The semi-final and final rounds will be held in Dak Nong Province.



2020 is also a year that marks many events in Dak Nong, for example, Ta Dung was recognised as a global geological park by UNESCO. The contest is part of the series of tourism events held across Vietnam. It is also expected to help promote Dak Nong to other visitors.



According to the organisers, the contest is a chance to help raise public awareness about green tourism among young people, leading to more practical activities. Dtinews

