Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/09/2020 16:35:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai

02/09/2020    15:14 GMT+7

Six ancient slabs engraved with images of terraced fields were found in Lao Chai commune, Mu Chang Chai district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, in July.

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai hinh anh 1

Six ancient slabs engraved with images of terraced fields were found in Lao Chai commune, Mu Chang Chai district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, in July. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Deputy Director of the Yen Bai Museum Ly Kim Khoa said two of the slabs were found in Hu Tru Linh village, adding that the first, 2.8 metres high, 3.7 metres long, and 2.6 metres wide, and the other, 3.5 metres long, 1.4 metres wide, and 1.3 metres high, are fully covered with sophisticated engravings of terraced fields.

Most of the slabs, found in the second phase of a survey, had been earlier discovered by H’Mong ethnic residents while doing farm work. They are relatively close to one another, about 20 metres to 5 km apart, and located in high areas that provide a panoramic view of surrounding landscapes, including terraced fields and forests.

Local H’Mong people also bring offerings to these slabs in rituals aimed at driving away disease, evil spirits, and pestilence, Khoa added.

 

Staff at the Yen Bai Museum are set to continue working with experts in the time ahead to expand the survey of ancient slabs to the remaining villages in Lao Chai commune, which houses 14 villages, just five of which have by now been explored.

After finishing assessing the value and drawing a map of the slabs in Lao Chai and other communes, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is set to compile a dossier to seek the inclusion of the slabs into tours of the Mu Cang Chai terraced fields - a special national landscape.

In 2015, the museum carried out the first phase of the survey in Ta Ghenh and Hong Nhi Pa villages in Lao Chai commune, finding six large slabs with sophisticated engravings of terraced fields./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The concert “Things Everlasting 2020” with the theme "Long Live Vietnam" is now available on VietNamNet.

Stamps tell the story of a nation
Stamps tell the story of a nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

More than just a way of paying to send a letter or parcel, stamps are also a kind of cultural commodity that convey a country’s political, cultural, and social message. And they tell stories about the nation in its own language.

VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

This year, VietNamNet’s annual concert “Dieu Con Mai” (Things Everlasting), which has been organized on the National Day (September 2) for over 10 years, will come to the audience in a special form.

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of the most influential Vietnamese contemporary writers, has released a special publication to mark his 70th birthday.

Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 