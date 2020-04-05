Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreak

Schools, parks and recreation centres have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, leaving millions of children at a loose end.

Ask the StoryBots is among five most-watched children's show on Netflix.—PhotoAsk the StoryBots Facebook

If parents are working from home, concentration may be a little tricky with the kids running around. Fear not! Here is our list of the five best educational shows on Netflix right now according to variety.com that you could turn to for some moments of peace and quiet:

Kids under seven

"Ask the StoryBots"

(3 Seasons)

browser not support iframe.

An American live action/animated children’s television series, based on the educational apps from StoryBots, features curious little creatures living inside computers and embarking on exciting adventures to help answer kids’ questions like where candy bars come from or how people catch a cold.

"The Magic School Bus Rides Again"

(2 Seasons)

A Canadian-American animated children’s web series, based on the book series of the same name by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, features Ms. Frizzle’s sister and her class’ wild science journey of exploring new locations, creatures, time periods, and the wonders of science which aim to educate viewers along the way.

"World Party"(2 Seasons)

An American animated children's television series featuring five adorable baby animals as they sing, dance and play. The programme will help to build up your kids’ vocabulary.

browser not support iframe.

Older children

"Our Planet" (Limited Series)

A British eight-part nature documentary series made for Netflix offers a never-before-filmed look at our planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants, including the Arctic wilderness, the deep sea, the vast landscapes of Africa and the diverse jungles of South America. It has been four years in the making and was filmed in 50 countries across all continents.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

browser not support iframe.

“The Last Man on the Moon”

Starring Eugene Cernan and directed by Mark Craig, the documentary film is the astronaut's recollection of the exciting history of NASA’s lunar landing and how being the last man standing on the moon changed his life.

browser not support iframe.

VNS