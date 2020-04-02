Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/04/2020 22:04:19 (GMT +7)
Movie buffs watch free online films

 
 
02/04/2020    20:59 GMT+7

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Voir du pays (The Stopover).

Twelves movies will be screened with Vietnamese subtitles to give people something to watch while the country adheres to a social distancing order issued by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's to combat COVID-19. 

The series of films has been named Respire with the hope of giving the audience a cool breeze and to make everyone feel happy at home, according to the organisers. 

Les Ogres (Ogres)

The films can be viewed at http://danet.vn or http://fptplay.vn with no time limit. 

The movies include Les Ogres (Ogres); Les Malheurs de Sophie (Sophie's Misfortunes); Le Grand Jeu (The Great Game); Juillet Aout (The Summer of All My Parents); Le Tourmoi (The Tournament); D'une Pierre deux coups (Our Mother); La Resistance de l'air (Through the Air); Le Petit Nicholas (Little Nicholas); Le Vendeur (The Salesman); Paris pieds nus (Lost in Paris); Voir du pays (The Stopover); and Tu Veux Ou Tu Veux Pas (Sex, Love and Therapy).

The Stopover was premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section where it won the award for Best Screenplay.

 

It is about two young military women who are at the end of their tour of duty in Afghanistan. They are given three days of decompression leave with their unit at a five-star resort in Cyprus as tourists. But it's not easy to forget the war and leave the violence behind.

Other award-winners include Ogres, Our Mother, The Salesm and and Lost in Paris. Ogres won the Best Film Award at the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival 2016 and and the Big Screen Award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

The Salesman.

The Salesman was included on the list of Canada's Top Ten feature films of 2011. It won the FIPRESCI Prize at the San Francisco International Film Festival and the Silver Gateway and Best Actor at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Lost in Paris. Photos courtesyoforganisingboard.

Lost in Paris was a Magritte Award winner in Belgium 2018 and the Audience Award winner at the Mill Valley Film Festival 2016. — VNS

 
 

