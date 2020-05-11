Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020
Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time

 
 
12/05/2020    07:58 GMT+7

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Pham Van Tam is able to control four kites at the same time using his hands, hip and shoulders.

Having flown kites since he was a kid, he picked up the sport of kite flying in around 2004.

"I once saw a foreign kite flier in Vung Tau. His technique was amazing, he was able to control his kite however he wanted, and so I began looking into it and gained a passion for the sport," the 50-year-old told VNS, adding that he has practised every day for years.

Tam usually practises in a large vacant area in the district in the afternoons when there are strong winds.

He controls two kites a handle each, using both hands, and a kite each is attached to his shoulders and hip using belt buckles.

He can move his kites around, creating appealing visual formations as their tails leave trails.  

There is an amazing technique he uses and is very proud of: moving the four kites close together and then spreading them in four different directions.

Watching him perform shows flying multiple kites is an incredibly hard feat: his arms visibly strain to control them, and he often has to brace himself to avoid getting dragged by the wind.

"Controlling four kites requires strength and precise control of my body parts to move the kites at my will. Everything has to be in sync."

In the beginning it was very difficult since he had to focus on how moving his shoulders would also affect his arms, and how walking could hamper his hip movement, he explained. It took a lot of persistence, he said.

Now, by attaching six kites to each pair of wires and using the same technique, he is able to control 24 kites, albeit with much greater difficulty.

He reckoned he was the only man in Vietnam who could pull that off, and in fact few could anywhere in the world.

 
Tam can also control 24 kites using the same technique. 

Spreading the love of kite flying

Tam opened a club called Sao Vàng (Yellow Star) Kite Club in Binh Tan District, which has attracted many kite lovers. Besides having a place to share their hobby, members can also take part in contests, and children can learn how to make kites.

"Tam is working on forming a kite flying team to perform in kite festivals in Vietnam and other countries,"Doan Ngoc Dinh, a club administrator, said.

"Many members are practising it passionately, and Tam has been helping us learn it. ... We hope more local kite flying clubs [are set up]." 

Nguyen Van Nua, who joined the club recently, told VNS he enjoys kite flying because it helps him exercise and is a good way to relieve stress.

"Being able to make my kite to fly in any way I want is really fun."

"Now that I can control my kites successfully I might be able to represent Vietnam in international kite flying contests in the future." Tam said. VNS

Nguyen Viet Dung 

