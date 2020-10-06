Murals beautifying ancient capital

The Hoa Lu District Women’s Union introduced a mural painting project last year in a bid to promote the traditions and beauty of Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north.

Truong Yen commune in Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province, is now home to 47 murals, which cost some 2,300 USD in total and were funded by public contributions.

Big murals depict the history of the ancient capital of Hoa Lu and its development in modern times, while smaller ones portray intimate images of typical northern villages, including communal halls, banyan trees, and ancient wells.

The mural project was introduced last year with the aim of beautifying local landscapes to improve living standards and attract visitors.

All eleven communes in the district have a mural street. Their colour and vibrancy encourage local people to feel responsible for making their hometown a more civilised living space./.VNA