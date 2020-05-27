Museum of Ethnology to host Southeast Asian games for children

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi is set to present an event to showcase games that originate from across Southeast Asia to children throughout May 30 and May 31.

The event is being held with the aim of creating a fun environment that can allow local children to celebrate International Children’s Day whilst also providing them with the opportunity to better understand other countries’ cultures through playing various games.

A number of activities are set to be played during the event, including the Vietnamese game known as ô ăn quan, a mental battle between two players that involves tactical thinking, along with the Indonesian and Filipino versions of the game, raven’s eggs from Thailand, five pebbles from Singapore, and crossing the river, a game native of both Vietnam and the Philippines.

Children are offered the chance to learn more about national flags, currencies, and capitals of countries globally. Other activities on offer include painting different national costumes, cultural heritage sites, and other valuable historical items in a special corner designed to discover the Southeast Asian region.

Participants will be able to enjoy activities including making leaf toys to create fun animals such as fish and buffaloes. They will also have the opportunity to create To he figurines of characters that feature in fairy tales and cartoons.

The event is expected to offer an exciting and new experience for local children following a hiatus to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Most notably, handicapped children are granted free admission. VOV