27/05/2020    14:25 GMT+7

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi is set to present an event to showcase games that originate from across Southeast Asia to children throughout May 30 and May 31.

museum of ethnology to host southeast asian games for children hinh 0

The event is being held with the aim of creating a fun environment that can allow local children to celebrate International Children’s Day whilst also providing them with the opportunity to better understand other countries’ cultures through playing various games.

A number of activities are set to be played during the event, including the Vietnamese game known as ô ăn quan, a mental battle between two players that involves tactical thinking, along with the Indonesian and Filipino versions of the game, raven’s eggs from Thailand, five pebbles from Singapore, and crossing the river, a game native of both Vietnam and the Philippines.

 

Children are offered the chance to learn more about national flags, currencies, and capitals of countries globally. Other activities on offer include painting different national costumes, cultural heritage sites, and other valuable historical items in a special corner designed to discover the Southeast Asian region.

Participants will be able to enjoy activities including making leaf toys to create fun animals such as fish and buffaloes. They will also have the opportunity to create To he figurines of characters that feature in fairy tales and cartoons.

The event is expected to offer an exciting and new experience for local children following a hiatus to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Most notably, handicapped children are granted free admission. VOV

 
 

Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A new exhibition on southern lacquer has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The NBC's Tonight Show host called his depiction of comedian Chris Rock "unquestionably offensive".

Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC pipped his teammate Nguyen Quang Hai to win the Golden Ball award for player of the year on Tuesday.

Music video inspired by history a smash hit
Music video inspired by history a smash hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The music video We Can’t Be Together Eternally by singer Hoa Minzy has wowed viewers thanks to its accurate depiction of the wedding ceremony of Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong, the last royal family of Vietnam.

Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa defeated Pho Hien 2-1 away from home in the preliminary round of the National Cup on Monday at the PVF Centre in Hung Yen Province.

Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A number of Asian media agencies have noted their great appreciation upon seeing the successful return of Vietnamese football following a long break caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Hoang Thuy has been named as the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the 100 most beautiful women in the world, being ranked in 96th place, according to an online poll conducted by the Philippines’ Starmometer website.

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The most outstanding individuals of Vietnam’s 2019 football season will be honoured tonight (May 26) at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala, scheduled to be held at Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City,

Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Advancing to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and successfully defending the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Cup are the two major goals of the Vietnamese football in 2020.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced its list of “Top 30 Under 30” in 2020 to honour the most influential faces in the country. Among them is ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre,

New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The "secrets" of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on May 25-31
Events in Hanoi & HCMC on May 25-31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

EXHIBITION

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday.

Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The posters for many Vietnamese blockbusters such as Song Lang, Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) have gone viral and attracted increasing numbers of people to cinemas.

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

