24/06/2020
Museum opens space for propaganda posters

 
 
24/06/2020

A space dedicated to propaganda posters was unveiled at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on June 23 as part of activities celebrating the museum’s 54th founding anniversary (1966-2020).

According to the museum’s director, Nguyen Anh Minh, the 30 propaganda posters on display, which were composed between 1958 and 1986, illustrate the country’s historical landmarks while providing museum goers with a more comprehensive look into Vietnamese fine arts.

On the occasion, the museum launched a special publication entitled ‘Khat Vong Hoa Binh’ (Our nation’s quest for peace).

As a joint project of the museum and the Fine Arts Publishing House, the publication contains 81 propaganda posters drawn during the 1958-1986 period with themes focused on the country’s resistance wars and Vietnamese people’s aspiration for peace.

The launch of the space and the book on propaganda posters aims to promote the value of this type of painting while showing gratitude to the museum staff who have contributed to collecting the posters.

Selected posters on display at the museum:

 

Nhan Dan

 
 

New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
3 giờ trước 

His passion for traditional musical instruments from the Central Highlands inspired Nguyen Truong in the province of Dak Lak to come up with his own unique musical creation - a violin made from bamboo.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
3 giờ trước 

Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong in the past often gave donations to worthy causes or organised charity events for people with disabilities. But she realised one day that she wanted to do much more than that.  

Bolero music concert features young singers
6 giờ trước 

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
7 giờ trước 

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
7 giờ trước 

Folk games, a common childhood memory of many generations of Vietnamese people, are gradually fading in modern society. 

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
17/06/2020 

V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC have been named as the Vietnamese football club with the highest estimated market value of EUR3.65 million, as calculated by football website Transfermarkt.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
23/06/2020 

A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
23/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
23/06/2020 

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
23/06/2020 

Beta Media has officially signed a contract to receive US$8 million from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
23/06/2020 

With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 22-28
22/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Past and present linked in Hanoi's tradition of enjoying lotus tea
22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Int'l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
22/06/2020 

The sixth International Yoga Day, themed “Yoga from home”, drew nearly 3,000 yogis at home and abroad in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21.

Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals
22/06/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule
22/06/2020 

Following discussions conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the football organisation has decided that the regional tournament will continue to run in line with its current format, 

Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
22/06/2020 

There’s a house in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District that really is a head-turner.

Hue Festival rescheduled in August
21/06/2020 

The 11th biennial cultural event Huế Festival will be held on August 28 to September 2 at Ngo Mon Square in Hue City, five months after its original schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
21/06/2020 

The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

