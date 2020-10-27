Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 12:03:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors

28/10/2020    11:58 GMT+7

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Visitors are excited with interactive touchscreen. Museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Going to the Southern Women Museum with her colleagues on October 20, 24-year-old Thu Trinh in Go Vap District was so excited because she could touch and experience with kiosks in the exhibition section in the museum which are connected with interactive touchscreen so that visitors can search for information of exhibits.

One of the worst things about museums is that you often only get to experience those items from behind a shield of glass, with a tiny placard to the side. She revealed her mild short-sighted eyes cause distant objects in glass booths to appear blurred. However, she felts comfortable with the museum’s kiosks’ interactive touchscreen.

After experiencing the touchscreen in the kiosks, Ngo Thi Thu An, 40 years old woman in District 6, shared the interactive touchscreen facilitated visitors as it displays genuine image of the exhibits even small cracks.

Student Dang Minh Chau from University of Social Sciences and Humanities’ Faculty of Society showed her interest while searching for information of the exhibit through using code. Minh Chau said she and her classmates are looking for materials for research; Information in the museum is useful because she searched in internet and shared with her friends. Scanning code not only helps reduce pressure on museum guide but also helps visitors access to information by themselves.

33 – year-old Nguyen Khanh Hieu in District 3 said he often goes to museums alone; therefore, scanning code to look up information is so convenient for single visitor like him.

The museum tells stories of exhibits and historic stories through digital technologies especially Holograms combined with virtual reality which can provide a richer, more detailed experience and enhance the experience of interacting with museum exhibit.

 

In the launch time, Hologram combines information and image of around 115 typical exhibits of the museum.

Mentioning the technology adoption in the museum, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hien Linh said viewpoints of museum in the modern era has changed. Museums is not only a place to display what it has but what visitors want to see. Digital technology allows a dramatic increase in access to information, cultural education and interaction especially modern technologies which young visitors, who develop innovative ways of interacting using technology and want to access as much or as little information as desired, pick and choose their way through an exhibition and create a storyline.

According to Ms. Linh, museums is not merely a place to display exhibits or stories of the past but it must combine between the past and today trends to attract visitors; therefore, applications of audio visual technology in museums is one of solution to draw more visitors. SGGP

Dan Thuy

Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance

Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance

Hanoi is poised to become the first city in the world to host a digital exhibition showcasing the work by Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance period.

Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products

Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products

With a focus on becoming the best place for technology firms, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said Vietnam will shift from doing outsourcing to making its own products.

 
 

Other News

.
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

Epizode festival postponed
Epizode festival postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 