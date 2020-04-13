Music for working at home during COVID-19

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.
Rolf Løvland & Fionnuala Sherry, who performed in the Secret Garden collection.
As most of the world finds itself isolated with many people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concentration is key to avoid distractions when work still needs to be done.
Secret Garden Greatest Hits - Best Songs Secret Garden - Best Instrumental Music
by Igor Krutoy
Upbeat Instrumental Work Music Background Happy Energetic Relaxing Music for Working Fast & Focus
by OMR
Work at home/Beautiful Chill Mix
by BLUME
Instrumental Music for Working in Office (Easy Listening)
by Best Music Compilation
Concentration Music- Concentration Music for Working Fast- Concentration and Background Music
by Study Music
Jazz & Bossa Music for work!!Background Cafe Music!!
by Café Music BGM Channel
Compiled by Le Huong (VNS)
Singer aims to bid farewell to COVID-19 with music
Tiễn COVID (Farewell COVID) is one of the latest songs released by Vietnamese artists joining the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music video calls people to stay home
Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
