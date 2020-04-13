Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/04/2020
Music for working at home during COVID-19

 
 
13/04/2020    11:45 GMT+7

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Rolf Løvland & Fionnuala Sherry, who performed in the Secret Garden collection.

As most of the world finds itself isolated with many people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concentration is key to avoid distractions when work still needs to be done.

And how do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Secret Garden Greatest Hits - Best Songs Secret Garden - Best Instrumental Music

by Igor Krutoy

Upbeat Instrumental Work Music Background Happy Energetic Relaxing Music for Working Fast & Focus

by OMR

Work at home/Beautiful Chill Mix

by BLUME

 

Instrumental Music for Working in Office (Easy Listening)

by Best Music Compilation

Concentration Music- Concentration Music for Working Fast- Concentration and Background Music

by Study Music

Jazz & Bossa Music for work!!Background Cafe Music!!

by Café Music BGM Channel

Compiled by Le Huong (VNS)

Singer aims to bid farewell to COVID-19 with music

Singer aims to bid farewell to COVID-19 with music

Tiễn COVID (Farewell COVID) is one of the latest songs released by Vietnamese artists joining the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music video calls people to stay home

Music video calls people to stay home

Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

 
 

.
