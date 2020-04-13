Music for working at home during COVID-19

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Rolf Løvland & Fionnuala Sherry, who performed in the Secret Garden collection.

As most of the world finds itself isolated with many people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concentration is key to avoid distractions when work still needs to be done.

Secret Garden Greatest Hits - Best Songs Secret Garden - Best Instrumental Music

by Igor Krutoy

Upbeat Instrumental Work Music Background Happy Energetic Relaxing Music for Working Fast & Focus

by OMR

Work at home/Beautiful Chill Mix

by BLUME

Instrumental Music for Working in Office (Easy Listening)

by Best Music Compilation

Concentration Music- Concentration Music for Working Fast- Concentration and Background Music

by Study Music

Jazz & Bossa Music for work!!Background Cafe Music!!

by Café Music BGM Channel

Compiled by Le Huong (VNS)

