Music video calls people to stay home

 
 
06/04/2020    01:17 GMT+7

Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The music video suggests interesting activities that can be done at home such as tending plants. Photo courtesy of the artist

AMEE (whose real name is Trần Huyền My) is an emerging pop idol of the Vietnamese music industry and won the 'New Artist' title at the 15th Devotion Music Awards on March 24.

Written by Hứa Kim Tuyền, the song informs people of the urgent situation of the pandemic and suggests fun things to do together at home such as playing with pets, watching films and reading books. 

As the theme song of the campaign #HappyAtHome launched by the Ministry of Health late last month, the song calls people to share happy moments at home and restrict activities in public areas.

 

In the music video, AMEE plays a little sister calling her brother played by ZINO (a member of Monstar boyband) to come home. The story reflects the happy time of a family during the time of isolation such as baking dragonfruit bread, playing chess and practising the hand-washing dance.

“We want to send a message that ‘though the public activities are restricted, we have more time for ourselves and our family’,” said AMEE.

“It’s time to nurture and enhance love between members in the family. We believe that if we stay at home with optimistic and positive attitude, we will have big achievement in the fight against the pandemic.” — VNS

 
 

