27/05/2020 10:28:31 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Music video inspired by history a smash hit

 
 
27/05/2020    10:22 GMT+7

The music video We Can’t Be Together Eternally by singer Hoa Minzy has wowed viewers thanks to its accurate depiction of the wedding ceremony of Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong, the last royal family of Vietnam.

Music video inspired by history a smash hit
An Dinh Palace where Empress Nam Phuong lived is reappeared in the music video of singer Hoa Minzy. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The history-inspired video has garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube since its May 13 release and is currently third on the YouTube trending list for the country.

Minzy played the role of Empress Nam Phuong, the last empress of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945). Through the song written by Mr Siro and the video directed by Kawaii Tuan Anh, she told the sorrowful story of the empress.

On the wedding day, she was given a golden tiara and the title 'Her Imperial Majesty'. Bao Dai promised to have only one wife and would be faithful to her till the end of life, which was unusual at the time as like in other Asian countries, kings of Vietnam had many wives and concubines.

Nam Phuong lived in happiness and glory initially, but Bao Dai didn’t keep his promise. He married several other women during the time serving as 'supreme advisor' in Hanoi and living abroad. The Empress lived in loneliness in An Dinh Palace in Hue, the former capital.  

Minzy said it took two years to carry out the project as she and the crew wanted to recreate the historical events truthfully and emotionally.

“We wanted to create an art space where audiences can feel deeply the love story and sorrow of Empress Nam Phuong, the content and attitude of the song are very matching with the historical story,” said Minzy.

Minzy told Việt Nam News that her team consulted photos, documents and books to imagine the life of the empress. They also visited relics in Hue and consulted researchers.

The crew of 200 members finished shooting and producing the video in six months. Many beautiful scenes of Hue City are shown such as the Royal Citadel, An Dinh Palace and Huong River. In addition, nhã nhạc (royal music) and hò Huế (the folk singing of Hue) are used in some parts of the video.

“I sympathised with the empress, firstly she believed that she is the happiest woman in the world, then she was betrayed, I cried a lot during shooting,” said Minzy.

 

Explaining the inspiration of the video, Minzy said she didn't want to create a product for entertainment only, but something educational.

“The history and traditional culture of the country are respectful that’s why I invested much time, effort and money for the video,” she said.

“I hope to inspire the passion for history and culture to my audiences who are younger.”

The royal costumes were designed and made by Y Van Hien Company. The wedding ceremony with rituals, costumes and music was totally based on historical documents.

Music video inspired by history a smash hit
Hoa Minzy (right) plays Empress Nam Phuong in the scene reappearing wedding ceremony of the Empress and Emperor Bao Dai (actor Nguyen Xuan Phuc). — Photo courtesy of the artist

Phan Thien Dinh, vice chairman of the People's Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, said he watched the nine-minute long video and other behind-the-scene clips and was very impressed.

“I feel moved when I watch the video, Minzy told the story emotionally through music, Minzy has a beautiful voice, the video captured the spectacular scenes in Hue,” he said.

“It really helps promote the history and the image of Hue City to the world as Minzy is one of the top singers. I believe that it’s a creative way to introduce history to the younger population and popularise tourism and culture.”  VNS

Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

 
 

A number of Asian media agencies have noted their great appreciation upon seeing the successful return of Vietnamese football following a long break caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

Hoang Thuy has been named as the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the 100 most beautiful women in the world, being ranked in 96th place, according to an online poll conducted by the Philippines’ Starmometer website.

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

The most outstanding individuals of Vietnam’s 2019 football season will be honoured tonight (May 26) at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala, scheduled to be held at Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City,

Advancing to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and successfully defending the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Cup are the two major goals of the Vietnamese football in 2020.

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced its list of “Top 30 Under 30” in 2020 to honour the most influential faces in the country. Among them is ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre,

The "secrets" of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology.

EXHIBITION

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday.

The posters for many Vietnamese blockbusters such as Song Lang, Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) have gone viral and attracted increasing numbers of people to cinemas.

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

When night falls, the ancient town of Hoi An, a World Cultural Heritage Site, glows with the light of thousands of lanterns.

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Almost every village in Vietnam has at least one well, an indispensable part of the classic Vietnamese rural tradition of banyan tree, well, and communal house yard.

A host of Vietnamese singers and composers are gearing up to take part in the United Nations’ UN75 youth forum as it gets underway on May 24 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the prestigious international organisation.

