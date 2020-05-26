Music video inspired by history a smash hit

The music video We Can’t Be Together Eternally by singer Hoa Minzy has wowed viewers thanks to its accurate depiction of the wedding ceremony of Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong, the last royal family of Vietnam.

An Dinh Palace where Empress Nam Phuong lived is reappeared in the music video of singer Hoa Minzy. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The history-inspired video has garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube since its May 13 release and is currently third on the YouTube trending list for the country.

Minzy played the role of Empress Nam Phuong, the last empress of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945). Through the song written by Mr Siro and the video directed by Kawaii Tuan Anh, she told the sorrowful story of the empress.

On the wedding day, she was given a golden tiara and the title 'Her Imperial Majesty'. Bao Dai promised to have only one wife and would be faithful to her till the end of life, which was unusual at the time as like in other Asian countries, kings of Vietnam had many wives and concubines.

Nam Phuong lived in happiness and glory initially, but Bao Dai didn’t keep his promise. He married several other women during the time serving as 'supreme advisor' in Hanoi and living abroad. The Empress lived in loneliness in An Dinh Palace in Hue, the former capital.

Minzy said it took two years to carry out the project as she and the crew wanted to recreate the historical events truthfully and emotionally.

“We wanted to create an art space where audiences can feel deeply the love story and sorrow of Empress Nam Phuong, the content and attitude of the song are very matching with the historical story,” said Minzy.

Minzy told Việt Nam News that her team consulted photos, documents and books to imagine the life of the empress. They also visited relics in Hue and consulted researchers.

The crew of 200 members finished shooting and producing the video in six months. Many beautiful scenes of Hue City are shown such as the Royal Citadel, An Dinh Palace and Huong River. In addition, nhã nhạc (royal music) and hò Huế (the folk singing of Hue) are used in some parts of the video.

“I sympathised with the empress, firstly she believed that she is the happiest woman in the world, then she was betrayed, I cried a lot during shooting,” said Minzy.

Explaining the inspiration of the video, Minzy said she didn't want to create a product for entertainment only, but something educational.

“The history and traditional culture of the country are respectful that’s why I invested much time, effort and money for the video,” she said.

“I hope to inspire the passion for history and culture to my audiences who are younger.”

The royal costumes were designed and made by Y Van Hien Company. The wedding ceremony with rituals, costumes and music was totally based on historical documents.

Hoa Minzy (right) plays Empress Nam Phuong in the scene reappearing wedding ceremony of the Empress and Emperor Bao Dai (actor Nguyen Xuan Phuc). — Photo courtesy of the artist

Phan Thien Dinh, vice chairman of the People's Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, said he watched the nine-minute long video and other behind-the-scene clips and was very impressed.

“I feel moved when I watch the video, Minzy told the story emotionally through music, Minzy has a beautiful voice, the video captured the spectacular scenes in Hue,” he said.

“It really helps promote the history and the image of Hue City to the world as Minzy is one of the top singers. I believe that it’s a creative way to introduce history to the younger population and popularise tourism and culture.” VNS

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTube Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.