Music video lures tourists to Quang Binh Province

Singer Tran Nguyen Thang has released a new music video Quảng Bình Ơi (Dear Quang Binh) reflecting beautiful destinations in the central province.

Singer Tran Nguyen Thang poses at the ceremony of the new music video. VNS Photo Hoa Nguyen

It’s a response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call to boost the local tourism industry, Thang said at the launch ceremony recently in Hanoi.

The video includes a list of famous beauty spots such as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Gianh River, Tien Son Cave, Tu Lan Cave, Son Doong Cave System, Nuoc Mooc Stream, Dai Giac Pagoda, Nhat Le beach and Ngang Pass.

Thang invested a lot in shooting the video at these beautiful scenes, to introduce Quang Binh's spectacular landscapes, rich culture and friendly people.

Thang was born in a family of farmers in Quang Binh. Since his childhood, Thang fell in love with the endless rice fields and pristine beauty of forest and sea. Now he studies at the Vietnam Academy of Music and lives in Hanoi, but he always misses his homeland and wanted to do something to pay tribute to the place where he was born.

The song in this video was composed by Hung Cacao, who has written many big hits. The song Dear Quảng Bình has a sweet melody combined with rhythms of folk singing of the central region.

Singer Tran Nguyen Thang sits at Da Nhay (Jumping Rock) beach in Quang Binh. Photos courtesy of the artist Singer Tran Nguyen Thang stands at Nhat Le beach in Quang Binh. Singer Tran Nguyen Thang stands in front of Dong Hoi Citadel dating from Nguyen dynasty in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province.

Thang made an impression at singing contests when he followed chamber music. He currently develops folk and pop music. Recently, he caught public attention with the music video Ước Nguyện (The Dream) composed by Do Phuong, which encourages doctors and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19. The song went viral on social media. VNS

