12/06/2020 14:20:40 (GMT +7)
Music video showing Vietnam's best causes online sensation

 
 
12/06/2020    13:12 GMT+7

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation

Entitled “Boundless Vietnam”, the film is a joint product between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the giant social media company to advertise Vietnam as a land of warm-hearted people and spectacular scenery.

The video was released on June 9 as Vietnam has essentially kept the coronavirus at bay and is seeking to revive its economy, especially the hard-hit tourism sector.

Directed by renowned Brazilian film-maker Mauricio Osaki, the video features many young Vietnamese artists against the backdrop of popular tourist destinations in the country such as Trang An, Hoi An and Da Nang, demonstrating the Vietnamese people’s vitality and optimism.

 

Vietnam’s rich food culture is also highlighted with the appearance of various popular dishes. Nhan Dan

Music video promotes northern region tourism

Music video promotes northern region tourism

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

 
 

.
