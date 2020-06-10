Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

Entitled “Boundless Vietnam”, the film is a joint product between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the giant social media company to advertise Vietnam as a land of warm-hearted people and spectacular scenery.

The video was released on June 9 as Vietnam has essentially kept the coronavirus at bay and is seeking to revive its economy, especially the hard-hit tourism sector.

Directed by renowned Brazilian film-maker Mauricio Osaki, the video features many young Vietnamese artists against the backdrop of popular tourist destinations in the country such as Trang An, Hoi An and Da Nang, demonstrating the Vietnamese people’s vitality and optimism.

Vietnam’s rich food culture is also highlighted with the appearance of various popular dishes. Nhan Dan

