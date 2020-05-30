Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs

Musician Nguyen Van Chung received a certificate recognizing his largest number of 300 children songs from the Vietnam Book of Records (Vietkings).

Mr. Chung is recognized as the young musician who composed the biggest number of children songs in Vietnam in 7 years.

He is currently planning to release a collection of five books presenting these 300 musical works.

In additionally, the musician will organize a concert themed Chung Acoustic in Da Lat City on May 31 with the participation of several singers.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy his hit songs, such as Vang Trang Khoc (The crying moon), Chiec khan gio am (The warm scarf), Ngoi Nha Hoa Hong (house of roses) and others. SGGP