Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 14:56:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs

 
 
01/06/2020    14:27 GMT+7

Musician Nguyen Van Chung received a certificate recognizing his largest number of 300 children songs from the Vietnam Book of Records (Vietkings).

Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs

Mr. Chung is recognized as the young musician who composed the biggest number of children songs in Vietnam in 7 years.

He is currently planning to release a collection of five books presenting these 300 musical works.

 

In additionally, the musician will organize a concert themed Chung Acoustic in Da Lat City on May 31 with the participation of several singers.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy his hit songs, such as Vang Trang Khoc (The crying moon), Chiec khan gio am (The warm scarf), Ngoi Nha Hoa Hong (house of roses) and others. SGGP

 
 

Other News

.
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Among the best possible news is that the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is resuming concerts from June 13.

Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The central city will begin upgrading the old buildings on Bach Dang Street as a new location for the Da Nang Museum in September at a total cost of VND505 billion (US$22 million).

Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A series of musical and theatrical plays that aim to offer exciting and educational experiences to children this summer and for International Children’s Day has been launched by Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in collaboration with Vietjet.

HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City’s leading cai luong (reformed opera) theatres are planning to introduce quality shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on June 1-7
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on June 1-7
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) was officially established at its first congress held in Hanoi on May 30.

Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

Many locales in the Central Highlands have worked to preserve and keep their tribes’ traditional cultural practices alive, 

Artists raise funds to build houses
Artists raise funds to build houses
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

“Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27.

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.

Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities displays more than 40 artefacts relating to Emperor Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The new circus performance Pirates will be held on May 29-31 and June 1 in Hanoi to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1) and mark the return of shows after social distancing.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
Drama about post-war time to be staged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war will be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.

Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Fashion designer Vo Viet Chung has introduced his latest áo dài (Vietnamese dress) collection called Họa Hồn (Painting The Soul) in HCM City. 

Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix could take place this year – but without any international spectators.

V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The last 16 round of the National Cup will take place this weekend, and some lower league teams are aiming to claim more V.League 1 scalps.

Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named among the top five freekick takers at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2019, following a vote conducted by the confederation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 