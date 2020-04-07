MV calls on Vietnamese people to fight against Covid-19

Music video Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID (Dear Vietnam, Let’s win the war on COVID-19) has been endorsed by the Ministry of Heath, calling on Vietnamese people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

browser not support iframe.

The song is another version of composer and singer Minh Beta’s Vietnam oi! (Dear Vietnam), which became an anthem for the national football team.

The new lyrics call on Vietnamese people to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, the artists encourage people to wash their hands, wear face masks, and make health declarations.

They also ask people to stop reporting fake news, hoarding goods, and gathering in public places.

The video transfers its message of solidarity to individuals in Vietnam, and sends appreciation and gratitude to doctors, soldiers, police, journalists and scientists, the composer said./.VNA

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.