MV calls on Vietnamese people to fight against Covid-19

 
 
07/04/2020    07:37 GMT+7

Music video Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID (Dear Vietnam, Let’s win the war on COVID-19) has been endorsed by the Ministry of Heath, calling on Vietnamese people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song is another version of composer and singer Minh Beta’s Vietnam oi! (Dear Vietnam), which became an anthem for the national football team.

The new lyrics call on Vietnamese people to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, the artists encourage people to wash their hands, wear face masks, and make health declarations. 

 

They also ask people to stop reporting fake news, hoarding goods, and gathering in public places.

The video transfers its message of solidarity to individuals in Vietnam, and sends appreciation and gratitude to doctors, soldiers, police, journalists and scientists, the composer said./.VNA

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

Billboard praises Vietnamese song on coronavirus fight guidance

Billboard praises Vietnamese song on coronavirus fight guidance

US magazine Billboard has heaped praises on a Vietnamese song guiding the prevention of the novel coronavirus in a recent article, calling it an “insanely catchy” tune.

 
 

