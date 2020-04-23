Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021

 
 
24/04/2020    07:55 GMT+7

My Dinh National Stadium will be repaired at the end of October to prepare for the organisation of SEA Games 2021, according to the National Sports Administration.

My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
The My Dinh National Stadium will be repaired at the end of October to prepare for the organisation of the SEA Games 2021. — Photo trungtamdaybongda.vn

The total estimated budget of VND150 billion (US$6.4 million) will be taken from the State budget for preparation of the SEA Games.

With the main venue in Hanoi, the My Dinh National Stadium will be the heart of the upcoming SEA Games with the opening, closing ceremony, athletics and football competitions.

According to Nguyen Viet Tien, acting director of the stadium, My Dinh Sports Complex is currently reviewing and listing items that need repairing for the region's biggest sports event. The first item to be repaired is the grass of the stadium. As this was last renovated in 2011-2012, it needs to be replaced.

Phase 2 of the project of improving and repairing the running track in My Dinh National Stadium has been completed.

 

Tien said after completion, the construction unit invited experts of the International Association of Athletics Federations to inspect, measure and certify that this track is qualified to organise international athletics competitions.

“We have also sent the documents to Quality Assurance Department, Ministry of Construction to approve the project soon," said Tien.

Since 2012, no national or international athletics tournaments have been held at the National My Dinh Stadium due to the broken track.

According to Nguyen Manh Hung, general secretary of the Vietnam Athletics Federation, following the repairs, the National Athletics Championship 2020 will be held at My Dinh Stadium in November.  VNS

