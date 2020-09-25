Nam Dinh preserves traditional water puppetry

In recent years, the preservation and development of water puppetry has been paid attention by many localities, including the northern province of Nam Dinh.
Song Que water puppet art troupe of Nam Truc district performes at the Museum of Nam Dinh province. (Photo: VNA)
Rach village in Hong Quang commune, Nam Truc district is the place where water puppetry was established in the 10th century and has a traditional craft of making statues and puppets for water puppet shows. In the photo: Artisan Phan Van Manh in Hong Quang commune, Nam Truc district introduces the puppets. (Photo: VNA)
Puppets are crafted by people in Rach village, Hong Quang commune, Nam Truc district. (Photo: VNA)
Puppets are crafted by people in Rach village, Hong Quang commune, Nam Truc district for water puppet shows. (Photo: VNA)
Puppets are also made for sale as traditional souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)
