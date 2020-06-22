Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Ly Hoang Nam celebrates winning the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup on Sunday. — Photo sggp.org.vn

In the men’s single final, Nam defeated Nguyen Dac Tien of Hanoi 2-0 (6-4, 6-2) to take the title.

In the semi-finals, Tien made history by defeating veteran Pham Minh Tuan of HCM City - Hung Thinh for the first time. So reaching the final match against Nam, Tien was filled with excitement. He and Nam made fans jump for joy at their performance. However, with the higher level and stability, the victory went to Nam.

Earlier, Nam and Nguyen Van Phuong of Hai Dang Club triumphed in the men’s doubles category. While Nguyen Thi Be Xuyen and Si Boi Ngoc of the Military team won the women’s doubles.

In the women’s singles event, Dao Minh Trang of HCM City bested Nguyen Thi Mai Huong of Hai Duong 2-0 (6-4, 7-6) to take the title.

This National Tennis Championship was the first tennis tournament held since COVID-19 social distancing. It attracted more than 74 athletes from nine teams including powerhouses of HCM City, Military and Becamex Binh Duong taking part.

The tournament was a qualifier for the national team selection to prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi next year. VNS

Nam wins on his birthday at Egyptian tennis event Ly Hoang Nam came from behind to win the first main round of the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament on Wednesday in Egypt.