Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 21:14:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals

09/11/2020    19:51 GMT+7

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
Cai luong artists performed during Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020, a national traditional music contest organised by the HCM City Television and HCM City Theatre Association. — Photo courtesy of the organiser  

Eight gold medals for best actors were presented at the event’s prize presentation ceremony before 500 guests at HCM City Television’s Theatre Hall.  

The winners were from leading art troupes in HCM City, Hanoi and the southern provinces of Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Long An. 

Winners Le Thanh Thao and Vo Thanh Phe, both of whom work for Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre in HCM City, performed in a special cai luong (reformed opera) style during the two-month contest.

Actress Thao performed a famous extract from Bão Táp Nguyên Phong (Storm in Thăng Long Citadel), a historical play featuring patriotism and courage, in the final round. She played a female general who served at the Thang Long Citadel under the Tran dynasty (1225-1400). Her voice, dance and performance skills captured the character well. 

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
Actress Le Thanh Thao of the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre won a gold medal for Best Artist at the national traditional music contest Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020in HCM City on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)  

Thao gained lessons from her mother, veteran actress Thanh Loan of Minh To Troupe, one of the region’s leading cai luong theatres in the 1950s-60s. 

“I have worked to create new styles in singing and dancing to lure young people back to cai luong, a 100-year-old traditional theatre of the South,” Thao said. “I will try my best to maintain my family’s artistic tradition.”

Thao’s main competitor, actor Phe, played a lead role in Con Cò Trắng (White Stork), a production about southern farmers and their challenges in modern society today. Phe, playing a poor farmer, captured the beauty of southern culture and lifestyle.

“I gained new experiences from my competitors during the contest,” said Phe, a son of Long An Province who faced challenges to develop his career.

Phe began his career in 2008 after winning first prize at the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Contest, a national competition for amateur and young cai luong artists launched by Radio the Voice of HCM City People. 

 

He performed in small art troupes in southern provinces before working for Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre. 

The Talented Performers 2020 contest, was organised by the HCM City Television and the HCM City Theatre Association. It attracted about 400 candidates who performed vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong plays.  

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
The contest Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 was organised by the HCM City Television and HCM City Theatre Association. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Its semi-final rounds took place in HCM City, Can Tho and Hanoi in September. Twenty finalists worked with skilled performers, such as People’s Artist Bach Tuyet and Meritorious Artist Vu Linh, who were invited to help them improve their art.

All performances aired live on the HTV9 channel, serving millions of viewers around the country. 

According to People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, who was the head of the contest’s jury, the contest began in 2000 and has discovered new talents in theatre.

“This year, young and veteran artists were encouraged to introduce new performance styles to expand the art among audiences, particularly young people,” he said.  

Twelve silver medals were also presented to male and female artists, as well as titles for Favourite Performer and Youngest Talent.  VNS

By Thu Anh 

Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City

Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City

The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020, has completed in HCM City to find young talents in this traditional music genre from all three regions the North, Centre and South of the country. 

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.

Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

The semi-finals of King of Rap, Vietnam's first competitive reality TV show seeking talented rappers, will be aired on Saturday.

Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Defending champion Hanoi FC beat Sai Gon FC 4-2 on Wednesday at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, keeping hope alive for the championship.

Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  07/11/2020 

The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

Triathlete goes beyond just running
Triathlete goes beyond just running
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Cao Ngoc Ha is a prominent figure in Vietnam’s semi-professional running community. A graduate of the Foreign Trade University, the 38-year-old boasts a friendly and open smile.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 