National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers

A national contest seeking talented dancers is scheduled to be held this October in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The contest is eligible to dancers who are working at professional State-run and private dance troupes as well as students at dance training facilities nationwide, and freelance dancers aged 16 years and above.



The contestants will compete in four categories of classic and modern ballet; contemporary dance; folklore and traditional dance; and street dances, such as hiphop, popping, breakdance, and locking.



Their performances will be judged and appreciated according to dance technique and skill, body language, creativity, and aesthetic value, as well as the message they convey to audiences through their dances.



One first, one second, one third, and consolation prizes will be presented to the best entrants in each category.

