National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Hanoi FC players resume training ahead of national football tournaments. (Photo: Hanoi FC)

This comes following an announcement made by the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) on May 6 which states that qualifying matches for the National Cup will take place on May 24, a total of nine days later in comparison with the previous date of May 15.

Following the initial phase, the tournament’s quarter finals will take place a week later.

The VPF has yet to decide on a date for the resumption of the LS V.League 1 and the V.League 2 season.

At present, there has been two rounds played in the LS V-League 2020 with future games cancelled on March 4 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus.

With the V.League 2 season supposed to start on March 14, the competition has been delayed indefinitely.

Regarding when football in the country can resume, the VPF will base their decisions on both the current COVID-19 situation and various government policies.

Moreover, local football teams are being urged to ramp up preparations for the restart of the tournament, an event which will certainly see added preventive measures taken upon its return to curb the spread of the virus.

In light of this, the majority of V.League 1 sides have resumed training again, with Than Quang Ninh FC most recently going back to training on May 4.

With two rounds of the LS V-League 2020 already played, Ho Chi Minh City FC are currently top of the table with six points, followed by Saigon, HAGL, Viettel, Haiphong, and SLNA FC who are all joint second with four points. VOV