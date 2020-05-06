Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 20:08:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24

 
 
07/05/2020    20:03 GMT+7

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

national cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on may 24 hinh 0
Hanoi FC players resume training ahead of national football tournaments. (Photo: Hanoi FC)

This comes following an announcement made by the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) on May 6 which states that qualifying matches for the National Cup will take place on May 24, a total of nine days later in comparison with the previous date of May 15.

Following the initial phase, the tournament’s quarter finals will take place a week later.

The VPF has yet to decide on a date for the resumption of the LS V.League 1 and the V.League 2 season.

At present, there has been two rounds played in the LS V-League 2020 with future games cancelled on March 4 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus.

 

With the V.League 2 season supposed to start on March 14, the competition has been delayed indefinitely.

Regarding when football in the country can resume, the VPF will base their decisions on both the current COVID-19 situation and various government policies.

Moreover, local football teams are being urged to ramp up preparations for the restart of the tournament, an event which will certainly see added preventive measures taken upon its return to curb the spread of the virus.

In light of this, the majority of V.League 1 sides have resumed training again, with Than Quang Ninh FC most recently going back to training on May 4.

With two rounds of the LS V-League 2020 already played, Ho Chi Minh City FC are currently top of the table with six points, followed by Saigon, HAGL, Viettel, Haiphong, and SLNA FC who are all joint second with four points. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The suspension of all art performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused vast losses to theatres across the country and has forced cultural authorities to set up measures to help them get out of the situation.

Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Colson Whitehead wins the fiction prize three years after winning for The Underground Railroad.

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnamese Tran Tuan Viet picked up the top prize of US$1,000 for his image of Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in an online photo contest.

My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Writing contest launched about Russia
Writing contest launched about Russia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 

Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.

Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

The song titled “Walking”, a co-compostion by Vietnamese-French pianist and zither artist Tri Nguyen and Canadian percussionist Graeme Drum won the World Beat Song title at the 18th Independent Music Awards (IMAs).

Drum dance of the Giay
Drum dance of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/05/2020 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 