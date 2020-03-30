National football stars donate to fight COVID-19

Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hanoi FC captain Van Quyet has collected a total of VND120 million after calling for support from friends and from auctioning off his jersey. The proceeds will be given to Bach Mai Hospital to purchase protective gear, face masks, and other necessities.

Saigon FC have raised VND130 million from the club’s footballers in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received the money from Saigon FC on March 30.

The entire Viettel FC squad unites to send a message of encouragement to support the efforts launched by the Prime Minister and the VFF.

This follows Van Toan calling on people to come together to fight the COVID-19. He has personally collected VND130 million for the VFF.

Defender Bui Tien Dung of Viettel FC and his wife give protective gear and other equipment to military forces to combat the COVID-19.

Que Ngoc Hai of Viettel FC sends a message encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible.

A group of footballers, including goalkeeper Quang The Tai, send SMS messages to the support fund.

A texting message created by midfielder Khac Ngoc

Midfielder Vu Minh Tuan offers his support to the cause.

