National football team fourth in terms of value among Southeast Asian rivals

The market value of the entire Vietnamese men’s national football team has increased to EUR4.23 million, ranking the team fourth throughout the Southeast Asian region, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

Topping the list are local rivals Thailand with a market value of EUR9.48 million, followed by the Philippines whose squad are valued at EUR4.75 million. Moving down the list, Indonesia’s team are valued at EUR4.73 million, Vietnam at EUR4.23 million, whilst Malaysia has a market value of EUR4.05 million.

After enjoying plenty of international success in recent years, the market value of the national team’s footballers has enjoyed a positive trend as calculated by Transfermarkt. Indeed, ahead of the Asian Cup 2019, many local footballers were never named by the website.

Most notably, the market value of the entire Vietnamese team reached EUR3.6 million a month ago, ranking fifth in Southeast Asia. Following the return of the V.League 1, their value seen a considerable increase.

The total value of local footballers in the V.League 1 stands at EUR33.29 million, coming in third in Southeast Asia behind the likes of Thailand at EUR61.9 million and Indonesia at EUR60.23 million.

Que Ngoc Hai, captain of the Vietnamese national men’s football team and defender for V.League 1 side Viettel FC, has the highest value nationwide with EUR300,000.

He is followed by Do Duy Manh of Hanoi FC at EUR250,000, Bui Tien Dung of Viettel FC at EUR200,000, and Nguyen Thanh Chung of Hanoi FC at EUR200,000. VOV